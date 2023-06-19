[UPDATE] Western Cape hit by another cold front

Guest: Colin Deiner | Western Cape Government Chief Director: Disaster Management
Guest: Lars Hagenbuch| Consultant with RisCura
Wasanga is in conversation with Lars Hagenbuch - with over 25 years’ experience in a range of investment fields including asset consulting, hedge funds, tactical asset allocation and portfolio management.
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Orrin Singh, surrounding the details of potential survivors that have been identified in the disused Harmony Gold Mine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Iga Motylska, they’re unpacking some winter travel trends.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the topic - find out what stress and anxiety triggers are, what's the context, and how to help - for better health & wellness for everyone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jemma Pringle | SEO/UX Copywriter
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Jemma Pringle, SEO/UX Copywriter explaining how AI has revolutionized her industry.
Guest: Siqhamo Yamkela Ntola |Environmental Activist/Researcher
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Siqhamo Yamkela Ntola, a recent addition to the M&G Top 200.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at 702 & Cape Talk 567 am
If you're struggling to find the motivation to workout this winter, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the benefits of cold season training, which you can give a try through the fun #VitalityGymChallenge. Chill out and discover the coolest fitness facts now!
Africa is joined by Director of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD) at Nelson Mandela University, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu to talk about the ANC Western Cape conferenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week in our CSI segment, Africa is joined by Director at Impilo NPO, Sue Krawitz to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Impilo, a designated child protection organisation with adoption accreditation for national and intercountry adoptionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatoryLISTEN TO PODCAST