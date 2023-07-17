5 Arrests have been made, related to truck torchings in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week E-hailing drivers may start refusing services to express their frustration and disheartenment with their situation. 17 July 2023 8:39 AM
Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks The All-Truck Drivers Forum says it will stand by its members until they're proven guilty of the recent truck attacks. 17 July 2023 8:08 AM
Arrest of ringleaders in recent truck attacks imminent, police say At least 21 vehicles were ambushed and set alight in Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State in July. 17 July 2023 7:54 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week E-hailing drivers may start refusing services to express their frustration and disheartenment with their situation. 17 July 2023 8:39 AM
Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa? In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax. 17 July 2023 7:17 AM
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement' Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye. 16 July 2023 12:51 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts' Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts' 16 July 2023 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
View all Sport
Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce the documentary about the R&B legend's life. 16 July 2023 2:33 PM
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Making waves: Otter goes viral with attempt to snatch surfboard A video captured the sea otter aggressively staking its claim on a surfboard in the waters off a California beach. 15 July 2023 5:49 PM
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
5 Arrests have been made, related to truck torchings in SA

5 Arrests have been made, related to truck torchings in SA

17 July 2023 5:26 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Sifiso Nyathi of the ATDF – asking about allegations made that his organization's members are behind the recent spate of truck burnings on our roads.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

e-Hailing drivers have had enough - feeling "disheartened”

17 July 2023 6:27 AM

Guest: Vhatuka Mbelengwa | E-Hailing services spokesperson

Africa Melane is in conversation with Vhatuka Mbelengwa – e-heailing services spokesperson – about a threatened strike on Monday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Field Fitness

17 July 2023 4:56 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with "Teekay” Khati – of Field Fitness. We find out more about his fitness model and manner of operation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Final Weekend of Wimbledon

14 July 2023 6:06 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson | Tennis analyst and promoter

Africa Melane is in conversation with Bruce Davidson, building up to Wimbledon this weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concort Dismissses Bid to Overturn SCA ruling that Zuma must return to prison

14 July 2023 5:45 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Benedict Phiri, to unpack the latest update on Jacob Zuma’s bid to overturn the judgement stating that he must go back to prison.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emet Gyms

14 July 2023 5:10 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Nic Ingel – owner/founder of Emet Gyms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TEARS Foundation

14 July 2023 5:10 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Mara Glennie, founder of the TEARS foundation that focuses on providing support to victims of GBV

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

38 Candidates being considered for Public Protector

13 July 2023 6:43 AM

Guest: Kavisha Pillay | Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch

Africa Melane is in conversation with Kavisha Pillay | Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch – getting comment on the recent publication of the nominees for Public Protector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: Tax Returns and what to do with them

13 July 2023 5:10 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Gareth Collier of Crue Investments – talking through some of the smart decisions one could be making, when fortunate enough to receive a tax-return

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boot Camp on the Move

13 July 2023 5:09 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Michelle Rozowsky, diving into "Boot Camp on the Move” - a ladies-only outdoor fitness program.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks

Local

Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

Lifestyle Business

Back to square one as new judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Back to square one as new judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

17 July 2023 9:43 AM

Victims of Durban informal settlement fire plead for help

16 July 2023 7:12 PM

Mitchells Plain CPF calls on community to forgive 'Station strangler'

16 July 2023 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA