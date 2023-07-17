5 Arrests have been made, related to truck torchings in SA

Africa Melane is in conversation with Sifiso Nyathi of the ATDF – asking about allegations made that his organization's members are behind the recent spate of truck burnings on our roads.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Vhatuka Mbelengwa – e-heailing services spokesperson – about a threatened strike on Monday
Africa Melane is in conversation with "Teekay" Khati – of Field Fitness. We find out more about his fitness model and manner of operation
Africa Melane is in conversation with Bruce Davidson, building up to Wimbledon this weekend.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Benedict Phiri, to unpack the latest update on Jacob Zuma's bid to overturn the judgement stating that he must go back to prison.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Nic Ingel – owner/founder of Emet Gyms
Africa Melane is in conversation with Mara Glennie, founder of the TEARS foundation that focuses on providing support to victims of GBV
Africa Melane is in conversation with Kavisha Pillay | Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch – getting comment on the recent publication of the nominees for Public Protector
Africa Melane is in conversation with Gareth Collier of Crue Investments – talking through some of the smart decisions one could be making, when fortunate enough to receive a tax-return
Africa Melane is in conversation with Michelle Rozowsky, diving into "Boot Camp on the Move" - a ladies-only outdoor fitness program.