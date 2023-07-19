WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Fitness Trends & How To Do Them: The Turkish Getup

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Childhood Development: Around 90% of practitioners not qualified enough The need to upskill these practitioners has reached a critical point as only 45% of children who are currently attending ECD progr... 23 July 2023 11:22 AM
VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the officers will hand themselves over to the Sandton Police Station... 23 July 2023 11:13 AM
Another earthquake rattles parts of Joburg The Council for Geoscience confirmed that just before 7 pm on Saturday, an earthquake with a local magnitude of 2.98 was recorded... 23 July 2023 10:29 AM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora The Forum focuses on the sustainable use of Southern African plants. 23 July 2023 8:28 AM
How to help your child prepare for the world of work You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old. 22 July 2023 1:59 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions talks about the auditions for The Beatles Tribute Show. 23 July 2023 11:01 AM
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture' SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture. 22 July 2023 12:37 PM
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Fitness Trends & How To Do Them: The Turkish Getup

FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

21 July 2023 6:04 AM

Guest: Kamogelo Motecwane | International football writer for Soccer Laduma

Africa speaks to Kamogelo Motecwane International football writer for Soccer Laduma about the FIFA Women's World Cup hosted Australia & New Zealand 2023.

National Taxi Alliance concerned Bree Street closure could lead to job losses

21 July 2023 5:30 AM

Africa speaks to Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance Spokesperson, on the industry’ fear of job losses, following the Bree street explosion in Joburg.

Melkbos Care Centre

21 July 2023 5:21 AM

Africa speaks to Marketing and Communication at Melkbos Care Centre, an NPO facility for orphaned and underprivileged children.

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

21 July 2023 5:20 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.

Social development department want to extend SRG grants for two more years

20 July 2023 6:12 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Thandiwe Zulu - Gauteng regional manager at Black Sash

Reserve Bank repo rate decision

20 July 2023 5:27 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix on his insights and predictions on the repro rate ahead of the South African Reserve Bank’s announcement.

FINANCE: Suitable Savings Options

20 July 2023 5:23 AM

Africa Melane chats to Wikus Olivier | Managing Director & Registered Debt Counsellor at CreditSmart Financial Service on strategies to save in a challenging economy. 

Robot Fitness: The Ways Artificial Intelligence is already in your life, and What the Future of AI & Fitness Is

20 July 2023 5:22 AM

What are the realities, hopes, Pros and Cons, of Artificial Intelligence and fitness? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the freshest news, insights, and trend forecasts, on AI and Fitness. Could Your Future Workout Buddy Be a Robot? Tune in now, to find out more!

Ramaphosa fears a war with Russia if Putin is arrested

19 July 2023 6:21 AM

Africa Melane chats to Prof Andre Thomashausen of UNISA.

DA to lay charges against truck attackers

19 July 2023 5:36 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Dianne Kolher Bernar, DA’s member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence on why she is laying charges against truck attackers.

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Disgraced Dina Pule up for ANCWL's deputy secretary position

23 July 2023 1:49 PM

VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested

23 July 2023 1:13 PM

Coalitions not on ANC's agenda for 2024 elections, says Mbalula

23 July 2023 12:51 PM

