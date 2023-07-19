HEALTH: Dealing with burnout in the workplace

Africa Melane chats to Prof Andre Thomashausen of UNISA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Dianne Kolher Bernar, DA’s member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence on why she is laying charges against truck attackers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane speaks to Slumezi Skosana Spokesperson for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on their process to defund students who are ineligible for aid but have received it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In 2022, South Africa welcomed 303,848 arrivals from the UK and Ireland. January to May 2023 arrivals from the UK now stand at 164,232 which is a 50.2% increase when compared to January to May 2022 arrivals of 109,372LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen recently went on a family fitcation to Turkiye, and uncovered what fitness trends are on the rise in this historic and popular part of the world where their number 1 sport originated more than 4 500 years ago. Tune in and find out more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vhatuka Mbelengwa | E-Hailing services spokesperson
Africa Melane is in conversation with Vhatuka Mbelengwa – e-heailing services spokesperson – about a threatened strike on Monday
Africa Melane is in conversation with Sifiso Nyathi of the ATDF – asking about allegations made that his organization's members are behind the recent spate of truck burnings on our roads.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with "Teekay” Khati – of Field Fitness. We find out more about his fitness model and manner of operationLISTEN TO PODCAST