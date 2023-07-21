Melkbos Care Centre

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?' Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions. 27 July 2023 3:22 PM
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike. 27 July 2023 10:11 AM
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes? What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes? 26 July 2023 8:59 PM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Melkbos Care Centre

Melkbos Care Centre

21 July 2023 5:21 AM

Africa speaks to Marketing and Communication at Melkbos Care Centre, an NPO facility for orphaned and underprivileged children.


Source of Hammanskraal cholera outbreak remains unclear, but probe finds high levels of E. coli

27 July 2023 5:28 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Dr Patricks Voua Otomo regarding the water situation in Hammanskraal – in relation to cholera and E. coli.

Finance Feature – It’s Savings Month, how good are we at saving?

27 July 2023 5:09 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Annaliene van der Poel, COO at Debt Safe surrounding savings month – this month.

Test it out Thursday: A bed of wellness: Welnamis and How YOUR health can benefit!

27 July 2023 5:07 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Liezel vd Westhuizen – today is Test it out Thursday: A bed of wellness: Welnamis and how your health can benefit!

COCT is hosting a Free Concert to kick off the Netball World Cup

26 July 2023 6:19 AM

Guest: Ald. JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member 

Africa Melane is in conversation with Alderman JP Smith – surrounding the free concert happening in the Fan Park, in the runup to the Netball World Cup 2023

A South African man who had recently travelled to Karachi, Pakistan, was the latest person to test positive for cholera in the country.

26 July 2023 5:22 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with the spokesperson from the Department of Health - Foster Mohale. This surrounding a new confirmed case of Cholera having entered the country, reportedly from a traveler that visited Pakistan.

Your Pet (or spirit animal) Could be inspiring fitness: Animal Flow Workout and How to Get in on the Health Benefits

26 July 2023 5:13 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Liezel vd Westhuizen, today – on health for your pet and how to keep them active.

RASA concerned about Tobacco Control Bill

25 July 2023 6:15 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | RASA CEO 

Africa Melane is in conversation with Wendy Alberts from the Restaurant Association of South Africa – unpacking their concerns over the new tobacco control bill

ANC abusing court process to hide cadre deployment records

25 July 2023 5:29 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with the DA's Leon Schreiber, surrounding their allegations that the ANC is abusing court process to hide their cadre deployment records.

Travel: Babanango Game Reserve achieves Big 5 status

25 July 2023 5:25 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Chris Galliers of Conservation Outcomes – to discuss their role in the recent upgrades and ongoing investment at Babanango Game Reserve

Ken-ergetic Barbie & Ken Fitness That's Not a Game: "Barbie" Cast's Movie Training & Preparations

25 July 2023 5:23 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Liezel vd Westhuizen, talking Barbie and getting into shape to make the iconic film.

SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown

Local Sport

Local Sport

Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?

Local

Local

Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? Expert weighs in on Twitter's pivot

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

'It's time for action': SA Men's Forum calls on men to 'stand up' against GBV

27 July 2023 6:55 PM

27 July 2023 6:55 PM

N1 assault: Lawyers rubbish argument VIP unit members are unruly on SA roads

27 July 2023 6:43 PM

27 July 2023 6:43 PM

AKA's posthumous 'Mass Country' album goes platinum

27 July 2023 5:51 PM

27 July 2023 5:51 PM

