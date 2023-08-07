Fitness: BODYTEC empowering athletes with Symbiont Smart Training

Africa Melane is in conversation with Maike Schulze - Head of Brand Marketing with Bodytec SA
Africa speaks to Jan De Koning, Managing Editor, Rugby365 on this weekend’s Rubgy match between Springboks vs Wales.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of ActionSA about the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane chats to Tracey Gilmore. COO & Co-founder, Taking Care of Business, an NGO that aims to help people gain skills to support themselves and their families.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga speaks to speaks Harry Maphologela, Senior Legal Officer from the Compensation Fund at the Department of Employment and Labour on their call for domestic workers to laim from the Compensation Fund. This is after the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act was amended to include domestic workers, chauffeurs and gardeners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga chats to Jonathan Cupido, Councillor at GOOD party, on the state of unrest in the country and the potential solutions to the issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga chats to Ayanda Majola, Co-Founder and CEO of SV Capital on investment opportunities in delivery bikes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Trust our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van der Westhuizen to have a lead on fresh fitness gear on the market. Tune in to find out how Liezel put the latest Thule product to the test, her verdict, and whether the Thule Nanum Hiking Backpack is worth your time and pennies now!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Thato Masiangoako, a researcher at Socio-Economic Rights Institute, on the 11th anniversary of the Marikana massacre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane chats to Nicole Ludolph, a reporter at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism on her article on different ways to tackle the TB crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST