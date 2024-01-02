Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fundraiser to revamp media centre at Orange Grove Primary School

Fundraiser to revamp media centre at Orange Grove Primary School

2 January 2024 6:06 AM

Guest: Gary Meyers 

Gary Meyers is a good samaritan who wants to  renovate the media centre at Orange Grove Primary School. He chats to Abongile Nzelenzele about his project


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

January 8 statement with the focus on Politics

12 January 2024 5:40 AM

Dr Ongama Mntimka is a Political Analyst & lecturer at the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University. He joins Africa to unpack what we are hoping to hear in the President's January 8 statement tomorrow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSI: Hearts of Hope

12 January 2024 5:08 AM

Deborah van Dongen is with Hearts of Hope and joins Africa to tell us more about the great work their organization does.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advanced Personal training and why some folks invest in it

12 January 2024 5:08 AM

Marc de Jongh is a Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer and joins Africa to speak on Advanced Personal Training, The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport and his various training specialties.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

January 8 Statement: What do we want to hear with regards to Job Creation

11 January 2024 6:06 AM

Guest: Prof Waldo Krugell | Economist/Professor of Economics at the NWU Business School

Prof Waldo Krugell is an Economist/Professor of Economics at the NWU Business School and joins Africa Melane to speak on the January 8 statement and what we're hoping to hear with regards to Job Creation in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we define a genocide?

11 January 2024 5:30 AM

Annah Moyo | Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) & Human Rights Lawyer joins Africa to speak on what genocide is – and what needs to be proven if SA wishes to be successful with their case against Israel at the ICJ.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Key Considerations for Expatriates Heading Back to South Africa

11 January 2024 5:07 AM

Thomas Lobban is Head of Expatriate Tax Residency at Tax Consulting SA and joins Africa to speak on things that Expatriates returning to South Africa should keep in mind – when it comes to their money matters.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: A 5km Run/Walk through Melville Koppies is a great way to keep fit

11 January 2024 5:06 AM

Wendy Carstens is Chairman of the Volunteer Melville Koppies Management Committee and joins Africa to boast about their wonderful scenic hike/walk that will make your fitness journey even more beautiful.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are we hoping to hear from the president in relation to corruption – during his January 8 statement?

10 January 2024 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Rekgotsofetse Chikane | National Committee Member with Defend our Democracy 

Dr Rekgotsofetse Chikane is the National Committee Member with Defend our Democracy  and joins Africa to share his hopes for the president's January 8 statement this Saturday – with the focus being on corruption in SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

50,000 arrests over the festive season – how is the criminal justice system coping?

10 January 2024 5:31 AM

Dr Simon Howell is a Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT and joins Africa to speak on how our criminal justice system has been keeping up with the influx of arrests we saw over the festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deaf people need sign language interpreters during therapy or counselling – but very few are trained

10 January 2024 5:08 AM

Lilita Gcwabe is a Multimedia Journalist Helth-E.org and joins Africa to speak on the needs of the deaf, when it comes to seeking mental health assistance or counselling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

