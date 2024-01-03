A look at the South African economy for 2024

Guest: Hugo Pienaar | Chief Economist at the Minerals Council South Africa
What can we expect from the South African economy in 2024? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Minerals Council South Africa to find out.
Dr Ongama Mntimka is a Political Analyst & lecturer at the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University. He joins Africa to unpack what we are hoping to hear in the President's January 8 statement tomorrow.
Deborah van Dongen is with Hearts of Hope and joins Africa to tell us more about the great work their organization does.
Marc de Jongh is a Fitness Coach/Personal Trainer and joins Africa to speak on Advanced Personal Training, The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport and his various training specialties.
Guest: Prof Waldo Krugell | Economist/Professor of Economics at the NWU Business School
Prof Waldo Krugell is an Economist/Professor of Economics at the NWU Business School and joins Africa Melane to speak on the January 8 statement and what we're hoping to hear with regards to Job Creation in South Africa
Annah Moyo | Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) & Human Rights Lawyer joins Africa to speak on what genocide is – and what needs to be proven if SA wishes to be successful with their case against Israel at the ICJ.
Thomas Lobban is Head of Expatriate Tax Residency at Tax Consulting SA and joins Africa to speak on things that Expatriates returning to South Africa should keep in mind – when it comes to their money matters.
Wendy Carstens is Chairman of the Volunteer Melville Koppies Management Committee and joins Africa to boast about their wonderful scenic hike/walk that will make your fitness journey even more beautiful.
Guest: Dr Rekgotsofetse Chikane | National Committee Member with Defend our Democracy
Dr Rekgotsofetse Chikane is the National Committee Member with Defend our Democracy and joins Africa to share his hopes for the president's January 8 statement this Saturday – with the focus being on corruption in SA.
Dr Simon Howell is a Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT and joins Africa to speak on how our criminal justice system has been keeping up with the influx of arrests we saw over the festive season.
Lilita Gcwabe is a Multimedia Journalist Helth-E.org and joins Africa to speak on the needs of the deaf, when it comes to seeking mental health assistance or counselling.