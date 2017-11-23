Should you buy Naspers shares? They’re making many people very rich…

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so... 16 January 2021 9:20 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Money Show Faqs
Should you buy Naspers shares? They’re making many people very rich…

Should you buy Naspers shares? They’re making many people very rich…

23 November 2017 7:00 PM

Naspers is up about 100%, so far, this year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Just One Lap Financial Educator Simon Brown.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3 billion

25 April 2019 7:07 PM

Simon Brown on why is Shoprite wants shareholders to approve paying R3.3bn to Christo Wiese for his high-voting shares.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nissan, Rio Tinto to start pumping billions into SA. Happy days are here again?

11 April 2019 7:03 PM

Nissan and Rio Tinto this past week announced massive new investments into SA. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Xhanti Payi.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How big are Eskom’s needs? Almost certainly larger than taxpayers understand

4 April 2019 7:07 PM

Lossmaking Eskom is drowning in debt and can’t service its interest. George Glynos on how big its needs are.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Do-it-yourself stock picking for 1st-time small investors

22 March 2019 9:26 AM

There are dangers, but you can save money and take control. Ray White interviews Francois Strydom (Momentum Securities).

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nervous South Africa feverishly working on Brexit 'insurance policy'

15 March 2019 9:29 AM

The United Kingdom is South Africa fourth largest export destination. In other words, Brexit matters. A lot.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Facebook to merge with WhatsApp and Instagram

7 March 2019 7:03 PM

Time to freak out? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The economy is growing! That’s why we’re out of electricity - David Mabuza

28 February 2019 7:00 PM

Is South Africa’s growth the reason for the electricity shortages? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

'Enormous moment for Venezuela, Latin America’s 1st failed state'

24 January 2019 7:04 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president. Bruce Whitfield interviews UJ's Lyle White.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Should Zimbabwe officially join South Africa in a monetary union?

17 January 2019 7:02 PM

What will happen to the rand if it does? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Nhamo, a currency specialist at Ironhead Trading.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How to avoid others from stealing your idea or copying your trademark

10 January 2019 7:00 PM

Ray White interviews John Mcknight, a partner at Spoor and Fisher.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

Local Entertainment

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

Politics

Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January

Local

India starts huge vaccine drive as global virus deaths top 2 million

16 January 2021 12:53 PM

Motorists warned to prepare for petrol price increase next month

16 January 2021 12:23 PM

DJs Fresh, Euphonik, step down from 947 roles until rape case resolved

16 January 2021 11:38 AM

