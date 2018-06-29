How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet….
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Dr Beverly Shrand Talks about how COVID 19 has impacted businesses and their teams
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each wee
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Today at 12:10
Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 12:15
Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 12:27
Neil Agget inquest resumes
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Today at 12:40
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Latest Local
Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast The 'red tide' phenomenon is currently stretching 60 km along the West Coast and is turning the water a different colour. 18 January 2021 10:26 AM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the rental revolution in which people are renting furniture, tech items and even clothes! 18 January 2021 8:28 AM
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Money Show FAQs
How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

How to get a bank loan approved almost instantly

29 June 2018 2:17 PM

Personal financial advisor Samke Ngwenya discusses five steps you should take to get your bank's approval in no time.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3 billion
25 April 2019 7:07 PM

25 April 2019 7:07 PM

Simon Brown on why is Shoprite wants shareholders to approve paying R3.3bn to Christo Wiese for his high-voting shares.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nissan, Rio Tinto to start pumping billions into SA. Happy days are here again?
11 April 2019 7:03 PM

11 April 2019 7:03 PM

Nissan and Rio Tinto this past week announced massive new investments into SA. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Xhanti Payi.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How big are Eskom's needs? Almost certainly larger than taxpayers understand
4 April 2019 7:07 PM

4 April 2019 7:07 PM

Lossmaking Eskom is drowning in debt and can't service its interest. George Glynos on how big its needs are.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Do-it-yourself stock picking for 1st-time small investors
22 March 2019 9:26 AM

22 March 2019 9:26 AM

There are dangers, but you can save money and take control. Ray White interviews Francois Strydom (Momentum Securities).
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Nervous South Africa feverishly working on Brexit 'insurance policy'
15 March 2019 9:29 AM

15 March 2019 9:29 AM

The United Kingdom is South Africa fourth largest export destination. In other words, Brexit matters. A lot.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Facebook to merge with WhatsApp and Instagram
7 March 2019 7:03 PM

7 March 2019 7:03 PM

Time to freak out? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The economy is growing! That's why we're out of electricity - David Mabuza
28 February 2019 7:00 PM

28 February 2019 7:00 PM

Is South Africa's growth the reason for the electricity shortages? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

'Enormous moment for Venezuela, Latin America's 1st failed state'
24 January 2019 7:04 PM

24 January 2019 7:04 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president. Bruce Whitfield interviews UJ's Lyle White.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Should Zimbabwe officially join South Africa in a monetary union?
17 January 2019 7:02 PM

17 January 2019 7:02 PM

What will happen to the rand if it does? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Nhamo, a currency specialist at Ironhead Trading.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How to avoid others from stealing your idea or copying your trademark
10 January 2019 7:00 PM

10 January 2019 7:00 PM

Ray White interviews John Mcknight, a partner at Spoor and Fisher.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

