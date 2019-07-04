What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

Bruce Whitfield conducted this interview on 15 August 2016.



We dug it from the archives due to popular demand after Naspers announced on Wednesday (3 July 2019) that Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa would join the company's global management team as CEO of its South African operations.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.