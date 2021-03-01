Other People’s Money - Kuli Roberts, media personality

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Budgeting)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Wonga Ntshinga
125
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
125
Today at 14:40
Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy le Roux
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
125
Today at 15:10
EWN:Brian Molefe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: ANC pickets outside ENCA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:20
Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
125
Today at 15:40
EWN: DA bring up a Motion of No confidence in David Makhura
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 15:40
Public sector unions to table wage demands before govt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
125
Today at 15:50
Infrastructure expenditure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
125
Today at 15:50
The first Covax vaccines are landing in Southern Africa today.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Elder - Chief of Communication at UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa
125
Today at 16:05
Lamola says "Land Court Bill will address systemic hurdles in land claims process"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - Deputy Director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre
125
Today at 16:10
Covid third wave may hit sooner than expected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 16:20
Is South Africa going to get a third wave of coronavirus?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Wits University health & social security systems specialist
125
Today at 16:55
New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sumarie Roodt - co-chair of Silicon Cape
125
Today at 17:05
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
125
Today at 18:08
This is why VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
125
Today at 18:09
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
125
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
