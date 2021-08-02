Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

Today at 08:21 Vaccinations, mutations and herd immunity - how does it work? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)

125 125

Today at 09:20 My Smart City The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joao Manuel Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 Schools open - EE & DBE The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

vanessa le roux

125 125

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 10:15 Zahid Badroodien - burials The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:30 Food fraud - how do researchers detect adulteration? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hesrie Van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services)

125 125

Today at 11:05 South African women needing to abandon their babies don’t have safe options: this must change The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Lecturer of Private Law at University of Johannesburg

125 125