Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

Guest: Lebo M | null at music producer and composerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS & author of For My CountryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rich MnisiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Anton HarberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rocco De Villiers | Pianist, composer and music directorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander ForbesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Wills | Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rob Rose | at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of SteinheistLISTEN TO PODCAST