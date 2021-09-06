Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Zoe Zana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
zoe zana
Today at 17:05
Potential J&J Booster Trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
The IEC Countdown to Voter Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Hendrickse.
Today at 17:45
Tailor & Tramp new release: Alley Cat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Werner Kruger
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers? John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest. 10 September 2021 5:12 PM
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation. 10 September 2021 4:47 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical par... 10 September 2021 2:11 PM
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision' Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful. 10 September 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Other Peoples Money
arrow_forward
Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:05 PM

Guest:Lindiwe Mazibuko 


More episodes from Other Peoples Money

Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim

30 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Abdullah Ibrahim | null at South African jazz musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money, Nikki Bush, creative Parenting Expert

23 August 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

9 August 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Other People’s Money:  Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

2 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: John Meyer | null at painter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:16 PM

Guest: Lebo M | null at music producer and composer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

5 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rich Mnisi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money

21 June 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs  at Yale University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

World

EWN Highlights

Rasa, NLTC hoping for lockdown restrictions to be eased soon

10 September 2021 5:02 PM

Sinovac COVID vaccine trial for children enrols first SA participants

10 September 2021 4:49 PM

African Union suspends Guinea over coup as mediators land

10 September 2021 3:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA