Other People’s Money -Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman, Intellidex.

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:35
Abdulrazak Gurnah the winner of The Nobel Prize for Literature
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Abdulrazak Gurnah - Author and Nobel Prize Literature Prize 2021
Today at 15:50
SMEs suffer due to the hold on permanent residency applications.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mr Marc Tison
Today at 16:05
A DA Candidate standing on ANC majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phindile Maxiti
Today at 16:20
16 year old Isabella vaccination story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabella Vaccination
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Absa Cape Epic 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Pressure on Cape Point to extend fishing hours
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 17:45
Zakes Mda Wayfarers’ Hymns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Zakes Mda
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kastee... 21 October 2021 1:31 PM
Rental Housing Act has laws against unfair discrimination of prospective tenants Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to specialist rental property attorney Marlon Shevelew about the rights of landlords and renta... 21 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 21 October 2021 2:15 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
View all Business
Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers. 21 October 2021 2:21 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
View all World
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
View all Africa
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Other Peoples Money
arrow_forward
Other People’s Money -Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman, Intellidex.

Other People’s Money -Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman, Intellidex.

18 October 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex 


More episodes from Other Peoples Money

Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch

11 October 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Chester Missing 

            Conrad Koch | Ventriloquist at 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding

4 October 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Terry Tselane |  at Iemsa executive chair 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:05 PM

Guest:Lindiwe Mazibuko 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim

30 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Abdullah Ibrahim | null at South African jazz musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money, Nikki Bush, creative Parenting Expert

23 August 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

9 August 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Other People’s Money:  Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

2 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: John Meyer | null at painter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:16 PM

Guest: Lebo M | null at music producer and composer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'

Local Opinion

ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission

Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes

Local

EWN Highlights

Sixth man arrested and joins Mandla Msibi in group accused of double murder

21 October 2021 3:11 PM

Electoral Act doesn't require an abbreviation, ActionSA argues in court

21 October 2021 1:52 PM

Radebe says SADC hoping to find lasting solution to Eswatini crisis

21 October 2021 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA