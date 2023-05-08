Other People’s Money - Politician, Bantu Holomisa

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Latest Local
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000 The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with o... 14 May 2023 11:48 AM
Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour' The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults abo... 14 May 2023 10:25 AM
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in... 14 May 2023 9:59 AM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'? 'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mo... 14 May 2023 12:33 PM
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’ Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in. 14 May 2023 11:19 AM
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts Research shows that the Arts are good for our health. 14 May 2023 8:46 AM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
Other Peoples Money
Other People’s Money - Politician, Bantu Holomisa

Other People’s Money - Politician, Bantu Holomisa

8 May 2023 8:26 PM

Bantu Holomisa| UDM Leader|


Other People’s Money - Gert-Johan Coetzee, Fashion designer

1 May 2023 8:11 PM

Guest: Gert-Johan Coetzee | Fashion designer

Other People’s Money - Glynnis Breytenbach | former prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority and a Member of Parliament for the DA

24 April 2023 8:03 PM

Glynnis Breytenbach | former prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority  and a Member of Parliament for the DA

Other People’s Money - Peter Armitage, founder of Anchor Capital

17 April 2023 8:07 PM

Peter Armitage|CEO of Anchor Capital|0836441959

Other Peoples Money - Dawie Roodt| Economist at The Efficient Group

3 April 2023 8:04 PM

Guest: Dawie Roodt| Economist at The Efficient Group 

Other People’s Money - Eugene Khoza, comedian, actor and television personality

30 January 2023 6:04 PM

Guest: Eugene Khoza| comedian, actor and television

Other People’s Money - Richard Calland, Political Analyst and Associate Professor at UCT

16 January 2023 6:03 PM

Guest: Richard Calland | Associate Professor, Public Law at UCT

Other People’s Money - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies

9 January 2023 6:07 PM

Guest: Katlego Maphai | CEO at Yoco 

Other People’s Money- Jane Dutton, Broadcaster

12 December 2022 6:15 PM

Jane Dutton | Veteran Broadcaster

Other People’s Money, Vuyani Jarana, former Vodacom Business chief officer and SAA's CEO

5 December 2022 6:20 PM

Vuyani Jarana | Former executive of SAA, Vodacom and current Founder at llitha Telecommunications 

Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA

Local

Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000

Local

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

Lifestyle Local

Ramaphosa 'desperately treading water', must come clean on Russia claims - DA

14 May 2023 7:43 PM

Team SA headed in right direction ahead of African Para Games - Wiseman Dlamini

14 May 2023 7:26 PM

Presidency denies claims Ramaphosa's advisers have jumped ship amid crises

14 May 2023 6:58 PM

