Other People’s Money - Musician and Creative Entrepreneur JR Mogopa

Bantu Holomisa| UDM Leader|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gert-Johan Coetzee | Fashion designerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Glynnis Breytenbach | former prosecutor for the National Prosecuting Authority and a Member of Parliament for the DALISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Armitage|CEO of Anchor Capital|0836441959LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dawie Roodt| Economist at The Efficient GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eugene Khoza| comedian, actor and televisionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Calland | Associate Professor, Public Law at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katlego Maphai | CEO at YocoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton | Veteran BroadcasterLISTEN TO PODCAST