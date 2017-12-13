Learn how to code, for free! Meet WeThinkCode_’s Arlene Mulder...

Today at 12:45 Zuma ‘respectfully’ declines to make Zondo’s audience. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masala Ramabulana

Today at 12:52 CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 13:07 On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nomawonga Khumalo

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 13:40 Food - Pie in the Sky Bakery Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sergio Luiz

Today at 14:50 Music with CHANÉ Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

CHANÉ - Music Artist

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The reality of the booze ban Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Trudie Broekmann - Consumer Law Expert

Today at 15:40 Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jaco Pieterse - SPCA Chief Inspector

Today at 15:50 The Bakkie that South Africans love most? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Today at 16:05 Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

Today at 16:20 Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marlene le Roux - Artscape

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 The great school reopening debate Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity

Today at 17:20 Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

Today at 17:45 Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Raymond Ndlovu - Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 T.R.E.N.D.S??? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends

