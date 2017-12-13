Learn how to code, for free! Meet WeThinkCode_’s Arlene Mulder...

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:45
Zuma ‘respectfully’ declines to make Zondo’s audience.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Today at 12:52
CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Pie in the Sky Bakery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 14:50
Music with CHANÉ
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
CHANÉ - Music Artist
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The reality of the booze ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Consumer Law Expert
Today at 15:40
Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco Pieterse - SPCA Chief Inspector
Today at 15:50
The Bakkie that South Africans love most?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 16:05
Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 16:20
Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux - Artscape
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The great school reopening debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 17:20
Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Ndlovu - Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
T.R.E.N.D.S???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has urged its member schools to remain closed until 15 February. 18 January 2021 11:54 AM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
View all Local
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It's a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ShapeShifter
Learn how to code, for free! Meet WeThinkCode_’s Arlene Mulder...

Learn how to code, for free! Meet WeThinkCode_’s Arlene Mulder...

13 December 2017 8:01 PM

Interested in attending a free, two-year course in computer programming? Bruce Whitfield interviews the cofounder of WeThinkCode_.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from ShapeShifter

Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fabian Whate | Head at Naspers Foundry

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

2 December 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter - Paballo Makosholo

18 November 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Paballo Makosholo | CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)

11 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Dov  Girnun | Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga

4 November 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Carlo Gonzaga | non-executive director  at Fiamme Holdings

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock | CEO at Valenture Institute

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance

22 October 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Gideon  Galloway | CEO at King Price Insurance

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market

14 October 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy

Local

Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom

Local Politics

Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast

Local

Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease

Lifestyle Local

Gelvandale CPF concerned by surge in crimes against women and children in area 18 January 2021 12:38 PM

18 January 2021 12:38 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande briefs media on opening of tertiary institutions 18 January 2021 12:14 PM

18 January 2021 12:14 PM

2 suspects caught with 10 guns, hijacked cars set to face more charges 18 January 2021 11:41 AM

18 January 2021 11:41 AM

