Lebohang Khitsane makes cutting edge tombstones (fancy a QR code on yours?)

Latest Local
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so... 16 January 2021 9:20 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Podcasts

Shapeshifter
arrow_forward
Lebohang Khitsane makes cutting edge tombstones (fancy a QR code on yours?)

Lebohang Khitsane makes cutting edge tombstones (fancy a QR code on yours?)

24 May 2017 8:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Bataung Memorial Tombstones.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fabian Whate | Head at Naspers Foundry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

2 December 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Paballo Makosholo

18 November 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Paballo Makosholo | CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)

11 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Dov  Girnun | Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga

4 November 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Carlo Gonzaga | non-executive director  at Fiamme Holdings

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock | CEO at Valenture Institute

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance

22 October 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Gideon  Galloway | CEO at King Price Insurance

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market

14 October 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

Local Entertainment

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

Politics

Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January

Local

EWN Highlights

Museveni wins Uganda election with 59 percent of vote: official

16 January 2021 2:54 PM

DA asks for clearer regulations from Education Dept

16 January 2021 2:39 PM

Actor Sam Phillips dies

16 January 2021 1:47 PM

