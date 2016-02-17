Need some cash? Want to streamline your restaurant? There’s an SA app for that!

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed two innovative South African tech entrepreneurs for his weekly “ShapeShifter” feature.



Kamogelo Sesing is a partner and cofounder of Accomplice.



Accomplice developed an app called Kitchen Manager.



Kitchen Manager streamlines and automates ordering and invoicing between restaurants and suppliers by eliminating human error on the part of the supplier.



Moira Johnston is the CEO and cofounder of EventRoom.



EventRoom – “the Airbnb of event spaces” - links up those looking for space for an event with those who can hire it out, even if it’s merely a room in your own house.



