Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Helen Fisher - PhD Biological Anthropologist, Senior Research Fellow at the The Kinsey Institute, Author, and Chief
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How do you go beyond the analytical mind to change the picture on the inside, so that you can change the reality on the outside"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
ShapeShifter
arrow_forward
Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Shameel Joosub | Group CEO at Vodacom


More episodes from ShapeShifter

Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital AUDIO : CART: ARY2 R1k Challenge 2'00''

17 February 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Kirsty Bisset | Founder CEO  at Stir Social

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies - Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Darlene Menzies | Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Dr Ernest Darkoh

3 February 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr Ernest  Darkoh | Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer

20 January 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Ismail  Ismail   | MD at Compass Insure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fabian Whate | Head at Naspers Foundry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

2 December 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

Business Local

Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town

Local

The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mln from Prasa tender

24 February 2021 8:32 PM

Tito Mboweni's 2021 Budget at a glance

24 February 2021 8:11 PM

First vaccines delivered under global Covax scheme

24 February 2021 7:58 PM

