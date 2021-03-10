Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: SA needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Chantell Witten - Lecturer in the Department of Health Sciences at University of Free State
Today at 05:10
Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 05:46
Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Little Hippo Heroes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [Hydrogen as a fuel source]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Wits fatality: SAPS cannot handle public order policing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 07:20
Denel in dire straits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Benedicta Van Minnen - MP at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
BATSA: Ipsos survey shows illicit cigarette trade is out of control
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Predicting surge in Covid via sewers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Angela Mathee - Acting Director Of Health And at Medical Research Council
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Cape Towns own Lanseria to be built by SA billionaire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hersov
Nick Ferguson
Today at 11:05
International day of Awesomeness with Futurist Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 12:27
Wits launches first-ever African philanthropy & resource mobilisation postgraduate diploma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Arrive Alive Easter campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:50
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Latest Local
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable. 10 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Local
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students. 10 March 2021 1:56 PM
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks' TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters. 10 March 2021 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90 How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company 10 March 2021 7:15 PM
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk. 10 March 2021 12:17 PM
View all Business
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Podcasts

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
ShapeShifter
arrow_forward
Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Klaus  Eckstein. | CEO at Bayer South Africa


More episodes from ShapeShifter

Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

3 March 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Maphum  Nxumalo | CEO at GIjima AST

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Shameel Joosub | Group CEO at Vodacom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital AUDIO : CART: ARY2 R1k Challenge 2'00''

17 February 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Kirsty Bisset | Founder CEO  at Stir Social

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies - Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Darlene Menzies | Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Dr Ernest Darkoh

3 February 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr Ernest  Darkoh | Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer

20 January 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Ismail  Ismail   | MD at Compass Insure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fabian Whate | Head at Naspers Foundry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations

Local

Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

Business Local

EWN Highlights

UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military's violence

10 March 2021 8:33 PM

Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims

10 March 2021 8:07 PM

Molefe denies knowing why Gama was paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

10 March 2021 7:19 PM

