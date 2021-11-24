Shapeshifter - Stefano Marani CEO of Renergen

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Candice De Mendonca - Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Inside The Spade Boutique Hotel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Annette Skaap - Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel
Today at 05:10
Ongoing truck driver strike
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 05:46
Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Waasila Jassat - Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health
Today at 06:10
Interview: SA scientists suggest higher rate of reinfection by omicron variant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Juliet Pulliam - Director at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modeling and Analysis at SACEMA
Today at 06:25
How Potatoes SA is chipping in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Jacobs
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Revenge spending this festive season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Gauteng: the epicentre of SA's fourth wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Mellado - Prof at Wits, Senior scientist at iThemba LABS, member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 advisory comm
Today at 07:20
Meet new mayco member for waste and water: Zahid Badroodien
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
RAK
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:15
Expensive Covid Tests discouraging testing.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:15
Inflation spares no one. Even Xpresso Cafe has had to up prices
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicolene Elhadad - Owner at Xpresso Cafe (South Africa)
Today at 10:30
Are people still using the Covid Alert app? NdoH responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Ernusta van Wyngaard
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ernusta van Wyngaard
[VIDEOS] Demonstrators protest against Shell’s Wild Coast seismic survey Environmental activists across various parts of the country have been staging protests against Shell's planned seismic tests along... 5 December 2021 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about what's happening in Cape Town this weeken... 5 December 2021 10:44 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 5 December 2021 9:16 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods' The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside". 3 December 2021 2:35 PM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
arrow_forward
Shapeshifter - Stefano Marani CEO of Renergen

Shapeshifter - Stefano Marani CEO of Renergen

24 November 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Stefano  Marani | CEO at Renergen 


More episodes from ShapeShifter

Shapeshifter - Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity

1 December 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Bheki Dube | Founder and CEO of Curiocity  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright co-founder at Clean my bed

17 November 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Charlie  Wright | Co-founder at Clean my Bed 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO

10 November 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Gerrie Fourie | CEO at Capitec 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank's CEO

3 November 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Hylton Kallner | CEO at Discovery Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter

27 October 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Neale Hill | MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Paul Hanratty | Group chief executive officer at Sanlam  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Aaniyah Omardien, founder and director of The Beach Co-Op

13 October 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Aaniyah Omardien | Founder and director at The Beach Co-Op 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor

6 October 2021 7:59 PM

Guest: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng | Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

29 September 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Sheraan Amod | CEO at RecoMed 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

