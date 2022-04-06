Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
CSI: Lebone uplifts SMMEs with "bakkie brigade" initiative
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Keith Michael - CEO at Lebone Litho Printers
Today at 05:10
KZN Floods: Update from Education Department
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Muzi Mahlambi, spokesperson for KZN Education
Today at 05:46
KZN Floods: structural damages to buildings and infrastructure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Walls, Professor of structural & fire engineering and Head of the Fire Engineering Research
Today at 06:10
Western Cape irregular spending stands at R676million in three years
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomi Nkondlo - Provincial ANC finance and economic opportunities spokesperson
Today at 06:25
Easter road trip fuel saver tips
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Susan Steward - Spokesperson at Budget Insurance
Today at 06:40
SA hit by car parts shortage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Green - National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: KZN roadway infrastructure takes a pummeling after flash floods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 07:20
eThekwini Emergency Services provide update on flood-hit KZN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robert Mckenzie - Spokesperson at Kzn Ems
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - some choices for the long weekend ahead
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
Bikers to deliver pickled fish and other food to needy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Keith Blake
Today at 09:15
KZN flood update
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolile Bhengu
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Environmental scientists explain why wearing shoes in the home is gross
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mark Taylor - Chief Environmental Scientist at Environment Protection Authority (EPA Victoria)
Today at 09:50
Severe flooding impacts KZN – Durban chamber of commerce responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gladwin Malishe
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
Leon Schuster- Mr Bones 3
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Schuster - Actor, Filmmaker And Comedian at ...
Today at 10:33
Carte Blanche Klawer Documentary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Floris Kotze
Today at 10:51
Don't impose new health policy until we understand impact of Covid data collection
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 10:59
RAMP into NEWS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
567 seafood Easter challenge: taste & crowning of winner
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracey Lange
Crystal Donna Roberts - Tv And Film Actress & Former Pasella Presenter at ...
Today at 11:30
Pickle fish, easter eggs and going to church: do you continue religious/cultural traditions?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:20
Creecy decision to appeal air quality ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Louise Carver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Latest Local
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts. 13 April 2022 9:31 PM
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest? Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer. 13 April 2022 8:14 PM
Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman Senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi says most people do not know of this insurance or can't af... 13 April 2022 5:55 PM
View all Local
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene. 13 April 2022 12:34 PM
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progress 13 April 2022 7:15 PM
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..) Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'. 13 April 2022 6:51 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..) Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'. 13 April 2022 6:51 PM
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 13 April 2022 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA's dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa's electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA's dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa's electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa's central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Shapeshifter
arrow_forward
Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec

Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec

6 April 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: Cumesh Moodliar | Head of Private Banking SA at Investec 


More episodes from Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter - Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell

13 April 2022 8:03 PM

Guest: Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Liz Senior Occupational therapist, CEO & Founder of Clamber Club

30 March 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: Liz Senior | Occupational Therapist & Founder at The Clamber Club 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter- Ravi Naidoo | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

23 March 2022 8:02 PM

Guest: Ravi  Naidoo  | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Keet van Zyl - Partner, co-founder at Knife Capital

16 March 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: Keet Van Zyl | Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - S’onqoba Vuba, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Perpetu8

9 March 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: S’onqoba Vuba | co-founder & MD of Perpetu8 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Penny Streeter OBE entrepreneur and founder of the A24 Group and owner of Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate

2 March 2022 8:06 PM

Guest: Penny  Streeter OBE | Owner at Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO of Lift Airline

16 February 2022 8:07 PM

Guest: Jonathan Ayache | co-founder and CEO at Lift Airline 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter- Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments

9 February 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Tobie van Heerden | CEO at 10X Investments | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Founder and CEO of Batho Theo Baloyi

2 February 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Theo Baloyi | CEO of Batho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst

Local Business

Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

New York subway shooting suspected arrested after day-long manhunt

13 April 2022 8:50 PM

WHO experts insist COVID still a global emergency

13 April 2022 7:07 PM

Police intensify manhunt for New York subway shooter

13 April 2022 6:40 PM

