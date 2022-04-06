Shapeshifter Cumesh Moodliar, Head of Private Banking SA at Investec

Today at 04:50 CSI: Lebone uplifts SMMEs with "bakkie brigade" initiative Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Keith Michael - CEO at Lebone Litho Printers

125 125

Today at 05:10 KZN Floods: Update from Education Department Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Muzi Mahlambi, spokesperson for KZN Education

125 125

Today at 05:46 KZN Floods: structural damages to buildings and infrastructure Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Richard Walls, Professor of structural & fire engineering and Head of the Fire Engineering Research

125 125

Today at 06:10 Western Cape irregular spending stands at R676million in three years Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nomi Nkondlo - Provincial ANC finance and economic opportunities spokesperson

125 125

Today at 06:25 Easter road trip fuel saver tips Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Susan Steward - Spokesperson at Budget Insurance

125 125

Today at 06:40 SA hit by car parts shortage Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Richard Green - National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: KZN roadway infrastructure takes a pummeling after flash floods Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

125 125

Today at 07:20 eThekwini Emergency Services provide update on flood-hit KZN Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Robert Mckenzie - Spokesperson at Kzn Ems

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Binge Club - some choices for the long weekend ahead Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Annzra Denita

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN

125 125

Today at 08:45 Bikers to deliver pickled fish and other food to needy Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Keith Blake

125 125

Today at 09:15 KZN flood update The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xolile Bhengu

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Environmental scientists explain why wearing shoes in the home is gross The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mark Taylor - Chief Environmental Scientist at Environment Protection Authority (EPA Victoria)

125 125

Today at 09:50 Severe flooding impacts KZN – Durban chamber of commerce responds The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gladwin Malishe

125 125

Today at 10:05 DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Helen Seeney

125 125

Today at 10:15 Leon Schuster- Mr Bones 3 The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Leon Schuster - Actor, Filmmaker And Comedian at ...

125 125

Today at 10:33 Carte Blanche Klawer Documentary The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Floris Kotze

125 125

Today at 10:51 Don't impose new health policy until we understand impact of Covid data collection The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Murray Hunter

125 125

Today at 10:59 RAMP into NEWS The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 11:05 567 seafood Easter challenge: taste & crowning of winner The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tracey Lange

Crystal Donna Roberts - Tv And Film Actress & Former Pasella Presenter at ...

125 125

Today at 11:30 Pickle fish, easter eggs and going to church: do you continue religious/cultural traditions? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 15:20 Creecy decision to appeal air quality ruling Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125