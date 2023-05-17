Shapeshifter - Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of Teljoy

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield, Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco, shares the inspiring tale of how he, along with his fellow co-founders collaborated with a single vision of greater equality to the harsh reality that start-ups and small businesses face. He tells the story of how shared values, purpose, and understanding are essential to building a successful business as co-founders.



Full episode: https://bit.ly/GeniusPodcastxLexus

arrow_forward