Restaurants to stay open until 22h00pm

Today at 04:50
Healthy eating resolutions towards a slimmer, healthier you!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Yuri Bhaga - Dietitian at ...
Today at 05:10
Covid-linked police deaths concern union
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Today at 05:46
Over 880 teachers in Gauteng pulled out of marking matric exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mabona - Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
City of Cape Town reminds businesses of relief offers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [INSERT TOPIC]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAHPRA on SA's road to vaccine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 07:20
Home Affairs on border posts crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siya Qoza - Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
SAB booze ban fight is not over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Pool - Legal Expert & Former Johannesburg Magistrate at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
View all Local
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches' Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help. 6 January 2021 1:36 PM
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed. 6 January 2021 12:54 PM
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
View all Politics
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday' Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday. 6 January 2021 3:09 PM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise. 6 January 2021 12:15 PM
View all Business
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
View all World
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Restaurants to stay open until 22h00pm

Restaurants to stay open until 22h00pm

14 December 2020 10:21 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

0

6 January 2021 11:16 PM

Khaya Khumalo, Journalist, eNCA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

0

6 January 2021 10:34 PM

Neera Bhikha, Neurophysiologist at Sandton Medi Clinic specializing in sleep disorders  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matter: Saving vs Investing: Pros and Cons

6 January 2021 9:21 PM

Alec Riddle Certified Financial Planner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namibia and Botswana oil and gas exploration

5 January 2021 11:16 PM

Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic | 
  Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader 
  Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Persistent (Chronic) Pain

5 January 2021 10:17 PM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

5 January 2021 10:14 PM

Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of  Mketsu and Associates Incorporated Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban and Consumer behaviour on New Year’s Eve

5 January 2021 8:22 PM

Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Different ways to handle medical emergency situation

5 January 2021 8:15 PM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life Healthcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'

Local Business

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

Business Local Politics

Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Local

Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday

Local

COVID-19: Over 800 Gauteng teachers replaced in matric exams marking

6 January 2021 8:55 PM

Lawyer confirms Bapedi King Victor Thulare III has died

6 January 2021 8:29 PM

Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory in Congress

6 January 2021 7:46 PM

