Looming Taxi Strike

Today at 11:18 Creative Entrepreneur Shakirah Dramat Innovates during Lockdown Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 How will grassroots sports development look in the future? Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:05 Trump supporters take protests to statehouses across U.S. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 12:10 HEALTH COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE A BRIEFING FROM THE MINISTER OF HEALTH The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 Cele confirms SANDF will help police patrol Garden Route beaches The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:23 Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

Today at 12:27 AFTER WEEKS OF PROMISES, FIRE-HIT MASIPHUMELE RESIDENTS STILL WAIT FOR SOLUTIONS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:37 The President to deliver his January 8 statement on Friday night. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 12:41 Humanitarian crisis at the Border with Pelane Phakadi The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pelane Phakgadi

Today at 12:45 Book review - Jwara! Induna's Daughter The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Joyce Seroke

Today at 14:07 Personal Finance Advice - Make sure your insurance is 2021-proof Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance

Today at 14:50 Music with Die Heuwels Fantasties Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Pierre Greeff

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle" The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

