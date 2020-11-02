Medical Matters: Psoriasis Day - 29th October 2020

Today with Kieno Kammies
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:18
Creative Entrepreneur Shakirah Dramat Innovates during Lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
How will grassroots sports development look in the future?
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:05
Trump supporters take protests to statehouses across U.S.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
125
Today at 12:10
HEALTH COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE A BRIEFING FROM THE MINISTER OF HEALTH
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:15
Cele confirms SANDF will help police patrol Garden Route beaches
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 12:23
Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
125
Today at 12:27
AFTER WEEKS OF PROMISES, FIRE-HIT MASIPHUMELE RESIDENTS STILL WAIT FOR SOLUTIONS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:37
The President to deliver his January 8 statement on Friday night.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
125
Today at 12:41
Humanitarian crisis at the Border with Pelane Phakadi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelane Phakgadi
125
Today at 12:45
Book review - Jwara! Induna's Daughter
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joyce Seroke
125
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance Advice - Make sure your insurance is 2021-proof
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Die Heuwels Fantasties
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pierre Greeff
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
