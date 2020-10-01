Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:18
Creative Entrepreneur Shakirah Dramat Innovates during Lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
How will grassroots sports development look in the future?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Trump supporters take protests to statehouses across U.S.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:10
HEALTH COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE A BRIEFING FROM THE MINISTER OF HEALTH
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
Cele confirms SANDF will help police patrol Garden Route beaches
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:23
Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:27
AFTER WEEKS OF PROMISES, FIRE-HIT MASIPHUMELE RESIDENTS STILL WAIT FOR SOLUTIONS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
The President to deliver his January 8 statement on Friday night.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:41
Humanitarian crisis at the Border with Pelane Phakadi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelane Phakgadi
Today at 12:45
Book review - Jwara! Induna's Daughter
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joyce Seroke
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance Advice - Make sure your insurance is 2021-proof
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 14:50
Music with Die Heuwels Fantasties
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pierre Greeff
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights' Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike. 7 January 2021 10:25 AM
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches' Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help. 6 January 2021 1:36 PM
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed. 6 January 2021 12:54 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won't host family meeting on Wednesday' Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday. 6 January 2021 3:09 PM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won't believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it's up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it's up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers

Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers

1 October 2020 10:57 PM

Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate

6 January 2021 11:16 PM

6 January 2021 11:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sleep disorder, the causes, and treatments

6 January 2021 10:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matter: Saving vs Investing: Pros and Cons

6 January 2021 9:21 PM

Alec Riddle Certified Financial Planner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namibia and Botswana oil and gas exploration

5 January 2021 11:16 PM

Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic | 
  Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader 
  Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Persistent (Chronic) Pain

5 January 2021 10:17 PM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

5 January 2021 10:14 PM

Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of  Mketsu and Associates Incorporated Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban and Consumer behaviour on New Year’s Eve

5 January 2021 8:22 PM

Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Different ways to handle medical emergency situation

5 January 2021 8:15 PM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life Healthcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won't host family meeting on Wednesday'

Local Business

This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush

World

There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace

Lifestyle

What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

Local Entertainment Lifestyle

WATCH LIVE: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health

7 January 2021 10:39 AM

7 January 2021 10:39 AM

SAHPRA to ‘closely monitor’ process of approving COVID-19 vaccine

7 January 2021 10:10 AM

After weeks of promises, fire-hit Masiphumele residents still wait for solutions

7 January 2021 9:21 AM

