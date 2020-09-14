Human Trafficking hits global headlines

With Human Trafficking trending across global headlines we are joined by Marcel van der Watt, National Freedom Network (NFN) Case Consultant | Global Resources Epicentre Against Trafficking (GREAT), Ex-Hawks Investigator and expert witness in trafficking matters with a PhD: University of South Africa | Department of Police Practice and Criminal Investigation Science and Major Margie Stafford, National Coordinator on Anti Human Trafficking for the Salvation Army on the frighting issues and statistics of this situation.
HOT LINE
24 Hours Trafficking Hot Line: 0800 222 777
Salvation Army help line: 08000 73728
On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.LISTEN TO PODCAST