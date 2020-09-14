What The EFF?

We are joined by Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst | News24 columnist as the EFF dominate SA headlines.
From the DA demanding for Ramaphosa to urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to ZIM + schoolyard bullies to emerging fascists: The EFF’s unstoppable politics of violence as written about by Daily Mavericks Ferial Haffajee…Anything but a global pandemic of Covid when it comes to South African politics.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.LISTEN TO PODCAST