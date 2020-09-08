International Literacy Day - 8 September 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew. 17 January 2021 1:30 PM
Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa Nurses union Denosa says many nurses contracted for the Covid-19 response are being unfairly treated in terms of labour laws. 17 January 2021 1:00 PM
Groote Schuur anaesthesiologist explains how medical oxygen is made Dr. Ross Hofmeyr, an anaesthesiologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, explains how medical oxygen is made. 17 January 2021 9:05 AM
View all Local
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
International Literacy Day - 8 September 2020

International Literacy Day - 8 September 2020

8 September 2020 11:13 PM

Rahima Essop | Communications Lead at Zero Dropout Campaign

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things : Chefs With Compassion, Hanneke van Linge

15 January 2021 11:21 PM

On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Nina Hastie

15 January 2021 10:48 PM

For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Erwin Pon, Chairman of The Chinese Association of South Africa on the relationship been Africa and China - nearly a year since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities.

14 January 2021 11:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time with Aubrey: News24 Special project investigation on how Zane Kilian tracked anti-gang cop Charl Kinnear and his team with News24 Investigative Journalists, Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowen

14 January 2021 10:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Malan Van Der Walt, Educational Psychologist on the psychology of sexuality and sexual identity - dealing with and getting passed the issues and labels 2021

14 January 2021 9:15 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature: 'Do you have your PPE equipment ready to fight the pandemic of failure, loss, excuses and mediocrity in 2021'? Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

13 January 2021 11:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror with Jana Marx, Netwerk24 Journalist and author of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book

13 January 2021 10:25 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

discussing the link between self-esteem and wealth creation with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

13 January 2021 10:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quinton van der Burgh, South African billionaire and serial entrepreneur, and Dr. Jasmine Pega, UN Global Award Honoree

12 January 2021 11:32 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS).

12 January 2021 10:11 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment

Politics

Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa

Local

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 only for tonight

17 January 2021 3:51 PM

CT police hunt for 3 suspects who allegedly robbed retreat centre

17 January 2021 3:37 PM

Over 2 million people died from COVID-19 globally; stats around the world

17 January 2021 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA