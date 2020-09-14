International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020.
Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts: 023 342 700
www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
On South Africans Doing Great Things we are joined by Hanneke van Linge, Founder and Director of Nosh Food Rescue and Founding member of Chefs With Compassion, an NGO registered and founded in 2020 in response to the humanitarian crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative based on a collaboration between organisations and individuals whose greatest wish is to alleviate the hunger and suffering of South Africa, taking surplus rescued produce and connecting chefs, kitchens, beneficiaries and supporters in cities and towns around South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our profile Interview this evening we are joined by inspirational, up and coming South African Comedian, Actor and Writer, the one and only, Nina Hastie.LISTEN TO PODCAST