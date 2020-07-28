Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:08
SKYPE President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 18:13
Economic week ahead: Data for the second month of the last quarter of 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 18:15
Lifestyle audits for the wealthy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Two of three bulk suppliers of oxygen in SA have declared forced majeure
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 18:49
SA doctors and engineers invent a medical device that revolutionises oxygen delivery to COVID-19 patients.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reiner Gabler - MD at Gabler Medical
Today at 19:08
Many distressed properties go on auction with discounts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francois Viruly - University of Cape Town property economist
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People’s Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Makazole Mapimpi - ... at Springbok winger
Financial Literacy Key to Moving Forward in the Post-COVID Economy

Financial Literacy Key to Moving Forward in the Post-COVID Economy

28 July 2020 11:26 PM

Guest: Tlalane Ntuli | Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu

Website:https://www.yalu.co.za/ 

Email:info@yalu.co.za 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate

6 January 2021 11:16 PM

6 January 2021 11:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sleep disorder, the causes, and treatments

6 January 2021 10:34 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matter: Saving vs Investing: Pros and Cons

6 January 2021 9:21 PM

Alec Riddle Certified Financial Planner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Namibia and Botswana oil and gas exploration

5 January 2021 11:16 PM

Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic | 
  Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader 
  Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Persistent (Chronic) Pain

5 January 2021 10:17 PM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

5 January 2021 10:14 PM

Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of  Mketsu and Associates Incorporated Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban and Consumer behaviour on New Year’s Eve

5 January 2021 8:22 PM

Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Different ways to handle medical emergency situation

5 January 2021 8:15 PM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life Healthcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

Local Business

Presidency dismisses fake WhatsApp message on Level 4 lockdown

Local

AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Business Local

Zondo wants CA who headed Alexkor auditing committee summoned

11 January 2021 5:21 PM

11 January 2021 5:21 PM

Minister Jackson Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19

11 January 2021 5:14 PM

11 January 2021 5:14 PM

Melania Trump breaks silence on Congress invasion

11 January 2021 5:09 PM

