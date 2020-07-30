THERE SHOULD BE A FULL CRIMINAL PROBE INTO DIKO, MASUKU ALLEGATIONS

Today at 18:08 SKYPE President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24

125 125

Today at 18:13 Economic week ahead: Data for the second month of the last quarter of 2020 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa

125 125

Today at 18:15 Lifestyle audits for the wealthy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Two of three bulk suppliers of oxygen in SA have declared forced majeure The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

125 125

Today at 18:49 SA doctors and engineers invent a medical device that revolutionises oxygen delivery to COVID-19 patients. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Reiner Gabler - MD at Gabler Medical

125 125

Today at 19:08 Many distressed properties go on auction with discounts The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Francois Viruly - University of Cape Town property economist

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)

125 125