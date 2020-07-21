The Power of Vulnerability

On Man Torque, Aubrey spoke about the Power of Vulnerability with Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Mankind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern.



More info at www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za or Facebook Onethousand circles Page



Twitter: menswork1000ci1



They can also contact Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za and 010591069



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.