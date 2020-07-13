Medical Matters: The Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID

On Medical Matters, Aubrey spoke to Dr. Gilles Van Cutsem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Senior HIV/TB Adviser in South Africa, about the Global AIDS Report 2020 and the WHO report on disruption of HIV services due to COVID.



