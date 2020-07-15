Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth (Part 2)

On our Financial Matter feature, last week we spoke about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it. This week Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, continued the discussion from that discussion with the focus being on why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.