Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”

Africa At A Glance: we looked at the issue of "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.” with Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Professor & Head of the Department of Political Sciences at University of Pretoria.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.