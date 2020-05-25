Africa & African Diaspora Conference (AAD) Launch

Guest: Rev Frank Chikane, South African Convener and Spokesperson for AAD, will be talking about their online AAD webinar which started today and will end on the 27 May 2020 and the theme for this AAD is “Revisiting the 1945 Manchester Conference”.



website:http://www.africadiaspora.org.za/rsvp/



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.