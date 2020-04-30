#BackToSchool Dep of Education Follow up #Covid-19

Guest: Motheo Brodie | Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27



Follow up on Department of Education media briefing by DBE Minister Angie

Motshekga, (Thursday 30th April 2020)



Says Section 27 in their follow up statement around concerns:



"EELC and SECTION27 have written to the DBE outlining some of these concerns and questions in detail. We are yet to receive a response".



Contact: news@section27.org.za | info@section27.org.za

WhatsApp number during virus: 0607540751



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.