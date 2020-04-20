Cape chefs don their whites to feed the hungry

We are joined by Peter Goffe-Wood, Celebrity Chef on Cape Town's catering kitchen which is creating smiles and attempting to pay it forward with their Soupathon 1,000 to assist with the Covid-19 food issue, and appealing to SA restaurants to do the same.



To get on board contact: Lizelle du Plessis: helpc19@ekstreem.co.za







See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.