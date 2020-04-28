Man Torque: Relationships Lockdown 101

Unpacking relationships...as couples as well as parents, (from the male & female perspective), especially at this time.



Joined by husband & wife team, Ingrid Lotze and Gavin Moffat, who as a family, (including their son), continue to benefit from work both in Mankind Project, + their own workshops and work.



Contact: 'Hers&His www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.