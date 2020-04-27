Medical Monday: Professor Glenda Gray

Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19 says if South Africa is lucky, we could see Covid-19 vaccine trials start later this year.
We follow up on today's media briefing from the Department of Health and everything moving forward in terms of lock-down phases along with health & precaution in the new living conditions, as well as deal with chronic / susceptible illness i.e. HIV, Tuberculosis, Respiratory, Immune disease, etc; testing, vaccines and or intermediate treatments + a focus on those who have recovered: How and why as a guide line moving forward
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of Mketsu and Associates Incorporated AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jason Bernic | Life coach
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.