Profile Interview - J' Something - Mi Casa turns 10!

J'Something, lead singer from Micasa on the internationally acclaimed award-winning band, their 10th birthday celebration which brings a new album drop 2020, and the plight and fight along side local artists Covid-19 which saw the band drop their latest single 'Churchbell's the day the country went into lock-down.



www.micasamusic.com



