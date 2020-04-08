Wednesday Weird and Wonderful World - Healing the Nation with Cindy Kruger

Cindy Kruger, psychic medium and host of Spirit on FOX Life on SABC3, Season 1 (Sunday evenings, at 19h30), joins Aubrey once again to 'heal a nation', as she delves into the afterlife connecting us to the Other Side for a lighter side to the week for our popular Wednesday's Weird and Wonderful World.



For events and Bookings go to: www.cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za or connect with her on facebook



