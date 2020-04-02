Psychological Corner: 'The voices in one’s head' - SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lockdown

Siphumlile (Phumi) Nqoko, Counselling Psychologist talking about the voices in one’s head as SA hits Day 7 in the #Stayhome Lock-down.



Dealing with coping mechanisms for anxiety, depression, loneliness, and general emotional / psychological inner battles.



