Man Torque - 'Men in Cages'

“Man Torque” - Bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project. A global men’s movement, where we have the kind of conversations you have never had or heard before...with, for, and all about men.
Tonight, not escaping the #Covid -19 headlines, we look at the topic 'Men in Cages' as life turns inside out for South African homes in the Stay Home Lockdown, joined by Andrew Woodburn:Certified Co-Leader Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann, Mervin Colin Canham, Co-Leader candidate for the ManKind Project | Drug Addictions Counselor and Shaun Renton, Mankind Project Elder in the community | Sits on the National
Council
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of Mketsu and Associates Incorporated AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jason Bernic | Life coach
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.