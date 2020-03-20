South Africans Doing Great Things: Cans with a Purpose

South Africans Doing Great Things with Brad Stern, Cans with a Purpose Co-founder | Chief Marketing Officer: Superiate - a South African who woke up on Monday morning after the President's COVID-19 announcement, thinking only about the 9 million children that would go hungry as a result of the schools shutdown and what he had to do about it.
Corporates who are committed to reacting positively and assisting our nation during this time are encouraged to join the initiative, with Section 18a certificates being provided for tax purposes.
To donate or find out more about Cans With Purpose, and to watch their online video visit superiate.com
