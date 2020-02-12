Weird & Wonderful World (Part 2)

Guest: Ian Dobson, Founder: Truth-Seekers for tonight's weird and wonderful world. Although we touch on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in we continue the discussion of symbolism and the secret language of symbols.



TruthSeekers Association Of South Africa

Phone: Ian +27 83 880 2378

Email: venus196777@icloud.com

Website: www.truthseekers.joburg



